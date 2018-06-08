Skipper Saeed leads Lutonian to victory

Lutonian ran out 60-run winners over Old Haberdashers in their Saracen Herts League Division Four A clash on Saturday.

Captain Ammad Saeed opted to bat first as he then top-scored with 63 in his side’s 216 all out, Mohammed Essa making 42 and Awais Khan 36.

Old Haberdashers were bowled out for 156, as Harmain Asif took 4-30 and Awais Khan 2-13.

On Sunday, Lutonian defeated Southill Park by three wickets in their Bedfordshire County League Premier Division match.

The hosts had first use of the wicket, dismissed for 121 as Mohammed Haroon (2-19), Ahtzaz Ahmed (2-20) and Danish Zaman (2-21) were among the wickets.

Lutonian then made 124-7 thanks to contributions from Naeem Khan (30), Awais Khan (21), Asif Khan (16no) and Hamid Riaz (15).

In the Luton Midweek League Premier Division, Lutonian/Shaheen beat Luton Cricketers by nine wickets.

Mirza Khatib claimed 2-18 as Lutonian restricted their opponents to 89-6 from 12 overs.

In reply, Lutonian eased to 90-1 with five balls still left, Ammad Saeed unbeaten on 36.

In the Bedfordshire Youth Competitions U9 South Division, Lutonian beat rivals Luton Town & Indians by 16 runs.

Indians batted first as they put 148-5 on the board, with wickets falling to Tayyab Malik (2-7), Hafsa Sohail (1-8), Hussain Dar (1-12) and Raqeeb Hussain (1-13).

In their reply, Lutonian totalled 164-5 in 16 overs, Salman Khan making 16, Hussain Dar unbeaten on 15, with Hamza Sohail 11 not out and Talha Malik 11 not out.