Wonderful weekend with both bat and ball for star Trunkwala

All rounder Murtaza Shabbir Trunkwala enjoyed a wonderful weekend with bat and ball for Luton Town & Indians.

The 22-year-old, who has played first class cricket in India, had the leading role on Saturday as Luton beat Ampthill Town by five wickets in the Saracens Herts League Championship.

Action from a victory for Luton Town & Indians

Trunkwala took 4-51 from 16 overs as Ampthill were 214-6 from 60 overs.

He then came to the crease with Indians 32-2, and hit a superb 120 not out from 119 ball, to propel his side home.

He put on 83 for the third wicket with Zainul Abadeen (23) before an unbroken stand of 71 with Prayag Katechia (17no) saw Luton over the line at 217-5.

The IIIs lost their Division Five B clash at home to Frogmore by 87 runs.

Frogmore elected to bat, posing 290-8 as Viren Patel claimed 3-65 and Siddhant Singh took 2-50.

A top order collapse stunted Indians response, although Devender Singh (65), Shuaib Dalvi (33) and Siddhant Sing (28) dug in, but they could only make 203-9.

The IVs (294-4) beat Langleybury III (180) by 114 runs in Division Eight A.

Trunkwala was at it again on Sunday, but couldn’t prevent Luton Town & Indians from falling to a five wicket defeat at the hands of Southill Park in their Beds County League Premier Division clash.

The visitors opted to bat after winning the toss, but slipped to 43-5 after a top order collapse.

Trunkwala was still there though and cut loose, scoring 85 from 92 balls, putting on 50 for the eighth wicket with Haroon Afridi (25), as they were dismissed for 156.

Park’s response was never in doubt after a solid opening and they reached 159-5 in 34 overs, Trunkwala taking 1-29 with wickets for Fayaz Homyoon (1-33), Mohammad Ahmadzai (1-30) and Afridi (1-25).

The IIs defeated Biddenham by 10 runs in Division Two.

Batting first, Indians totalled 222-9 and then restricted their visitors to 212 all out.

The IIIs thumped Southill Park IIs by nine wickets in Division Four.

Park chose to bat but were soon left ruing that decision, shot out for a mere 61 in the 19th over.

Indians easily reached their target, making 62-1.

The IVs picked up 30 points as Blunham IIs didn’t show for their Division Six clash.