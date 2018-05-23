60s set musical comes to Dunstable

Dunstable Musical Theatre Company will present a delightful, unassuming musical which starts tonight (Wednesday).

A Slice of Saturday Night is presented at Little Theatre, Dunstable until Saturday May 26.

It’s a slice of life from the Club A Go-Go circa 1964, when a Bacardi and Coke was the height of sophistication and an invitation from a boy to a girl to ‘come outside’ could ruin a reputation.

Keeping order and drying teenage tears shed over acne, puppy fat and sexual rejection is the paternal figure of club owner and doorman Eric ‘Rubber Legs’ De Vene, a hard shell with the softest of centres.

The music consists of witty pastiches of the genuine ‘60s articles from The Beatles to The Who and from all-girl groups to Cliff and the Shadows, with delicious lyrics which power the boy-meets-girl storyline along. Sue fancies Gary, Gary fancies all the girls, Eddie fancies Bridget but she does not fancy him, Rick and Sharon are too shy to fancy anyone, and Penny fancies all the boys...

