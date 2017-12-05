A classical Christmas treat in Luton

A leading organist will be joined by an acclaimed harpist for an evening of classical Advent and Christmas music in Luton next week.

The Music on Mondays series welcomes Rufus Frowde, organist and assistant director of music at the Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace, along with The Hampton Court Royal Consort of Voices accompanied by harpist Daniel de Fry.

The concert will feature music conceived around the seven Antiphons of Advent, with Britten’s evergreen A Ceremony of Carols, along with works by John Rutter, James MacMillan, Rufus Frowde, Henryk Górecki, Andrew Carter, Bob Chilcott, Thomas Tallis, Benjamin Britten and Jonathan Dove, with many traditional seasonal sacred pieces in the programme.

Frowde has played at numerous cathedrals around Europe, while de Fry was presented by Prince Charles with the Royal College of Music’s most prestigious award, the Tagore Gold Medal, in 2009.

The special concert is being offered as a memorial to long-standing Luton Music member Maggie Cole, who died in November.

She received care at Keech Hospice, for which there will be a collection at the end of the evening.

The concert takes place at St Mary’s Church in Luton on Monday, December 11, from 7.45pm. Admission is free.

See Lutonmusic.org.uk for details.