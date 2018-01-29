A fab February fest in store for families in Luton

Children in Luton are being served up a treat this February half term in the form of great family theatre and arts activities across the town.

Curated by creative directors Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie, Luton’s Full House Fest welcomes the best of children’s theatre, storytellers and music from Saturday, February 10, to Friday, February 16.

The festival kicks off in The Mall with the opportunity to take part in First Person, a free interactive story of an alternate world, using silent disco technology and brought to life by two dance theatre performers.

Elsewhere during the week, acclaimed dance theatre Tidy Up! and classic adaptation Tom Thumb will delight families in Luton Library Theatre, while the staging in A Heart at Sea at The Hat Factory promises to astound audiences.

Also at The Hat Factory is poignant but comical story A Square World. Bedfordshire’s Theatre of Widdershins will be sharing pirate tales from across the world at Luton Central Library, Stockwood Discovery Centre and the recently renovated Wardown House and Museum, while internationally renowned and in demand musician and composer Adriano Adewale will be delivering music workshops for youngsters.

Families can also take part in arts activities from February 12-16 in the Hat Factory’s Imagination Station, a free drop-in arts hub.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lutonculture.com or by calling 01582 878100.