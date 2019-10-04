Amsterdam’s Miracle Gospel Choir holding concert for Red Cross in Luton

One of Amsterdam’s leading gospel choirs will be supporting the British Red Cross when they debut in concert at Stopsley Baptist Church on October 5 at 7pm.

The show will be Miracle Gospel Choir’s first performance in the UK, and the Red Cross will feature throughout the event with a special presentation from fund-raiser, Charmaine Norrish.

The support acts will be vocalist, Dionne Shand, and the Luton Mass Choir. Donations go towards charity supplies.

Tickets from £5: www.Eventbrite.co.uk. Search: Miracles in Luton.