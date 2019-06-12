Console Corner: Cyberpunk steals the show at E3

If you’re a fan of video games and haven’t been hiding under a rock for the past week you will know that E3 has been filling thge void of what is the most quiet period of the year.

Releases, particularly big ones, are thin on the ground at this time of the year.

Watch Dogs Legion

So the world’s biggest computer and video game trade show is generally the focus of our attentions.

And it has not disappointed so far.

We stand at something of a crossroads for video gaming.

The next generation of consoles are on their way soon - the PS5 is out next year - so the titles being announced at E3 will likely be the last on the current generation of consoles or first on the new machines.

That is exciting in itself.

But not quite as exciting as the line-up seen at E3 so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most eagerly awaited an dhyped games going into this year’s show. Featuring Keanu Reeves both in the game and in person as it was unveiled at the Microsoft Xbox press conference.

Slated for an April 2020 release this looks like one to get excited about.

A sequel to Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was confirmed

At the same conference Gears of War 5 also got a release date - 10 September this year - alongside some 60 other game announcements as Xbox took full advantage of Sony’s decision to break from tradition and snub E3 in favour of releasing its news directly to fans.

In many respects Ubisoft stole the show as it presented Watch Dogs Legion.

The developer also showcased a host of cool new titles including new team sports game, Roller Champions, based on roller derby; a new, beautiful-looking, Breath of the Wild-inspired mythological game from the creators of Assassin’s Creed, Gods and Monsters; and the next Rainbow Six game, Quarantine, which will be a 3-player co-operative shooter where the enemy is a scary and little-understood pandemic.

Other big news was the confirmation of a Legend of Zelda: the Breath of the Wild sequel for Nintendo Switch and a new Avengers game from Square Enix.

It seems 2020 is looking like a good year for gaming already with even more still to come.