Dunstable musician part of Blender’s crowdfunding for vinyl 4-track record

A musician from Dunstable has been selected to have the opportunity to perform on a special vinyl 4-track record, Blender Selects.

Luke Banton, 24, is part of one of four up-and-coming bands that have been selected by music promoters Blender to appear on the record.

Blender is appealing for the public’s help in making this happen. The target is to raise £1,700 on a crowdfunded pre-order.

The crowdfunding started on Friday, January 31, when they launched the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

They have a month to reach the target and people can pre-order the record, buy a record and gig bundle, have the record posted to them, or collect at the gig.

Neil Frankel, one half of Blender, said: “If we reach our target, we can press 600 records.

“If that happens and the record gets made, we will deliver the remaining records free-of-charge to the bands to take out on the road.”

Blender hopes that the ‘Selects’ project will bring local bands together and help them realise a dream to see their music on vinyl.

Luke said: “Blender really support me and other artists, it is about getting the chance to get a vinyl record out, it is a dream of mine.

"Having the chance to have someone back you is great, they have helped me perform in gigs. My music is a blend of indie and The Strokes, and I incorporate blues and rock with a bit of hip hop, like Plan B.”

Luke has recently started playing with a band behind him, his track, Music Is The Drug We All Need, has made the cut for Blender Selects.

He said: “This is a piece of working class guitar art straight from the heart. If music was personified, this would be a love song to her. I can’t wait for people to hear it with the crackle of a turntable.”

The Blender Selects record is also due to feature Alfred Benson by Elijah Miller, Say Something by Sarpa Salpa and Lovable Maybe by Sara .

Alan Cooley, the other half of blender, added: “Blender exists to support and promote local bands through ambitious projects like ‘se-lects’.

“Our regular Friday Night Blender shows at Esquires have moved out of the bar and into a main room and we provide a stage for bands to get their music out to new audiences at the likes of Taste and Bedfringe festi-vals, not forgetting the Bedford River Festival itself.”

To help Blender Selects visit: www.kickstarter.com/projects/blenderselects.