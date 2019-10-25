Dunstable thespians invite you to ‘The Greatest Show’ for cancer and homeless charities

Kind-hearted Dunstable thespians are proud to be part of ‘The Greatest Show’ to help raise money for cancer and homelessness charities.

Vickie Wood, 57, and her partner Gary Pollard, 53, are taking part in a Variety Express production, with the group hoping to raise as much as it can for Feed Up, Warm Up and Above and Beyond Cancer Foundation.

Variety Express.

Loosely based on ‘The Greatest Showman’ and containing songs from the hit film, ‘The Greatest Show’ will take the audience on a journey through Variety Express rehearsals to show time, promising a “cracking performance” with magic, comedy and dance troupes.

Vickie said: “Variety Express puts on a show once every year for local charities, which our group nominates.

“Join our cast on their journey through rehearsals to show time. But will it be all smooth sailing? Will a rival group, a corrupt committee, and cast members not sure of who or where they are put the show in jeopardy - or will the show go on?”

Feed Up, Warm Up helps the homeless by holding drop- in sessions and supporting people when they move into accommodation, while the Above and Beyond Cancer Foundation provides one to one support and therapies for cancer patients.

Vickie said: “It’s important to give back to the community; you never know when you might be in need yourself.”

Last year, Variety Express raised £1,500 for charity with a Disney-themed performance, while this week, Vicky will be playing a Bearded Lady, and Gary a Strong Man.

She added: “A lady called Rachel Harris from Dunstable is also playing The Painted Lady and there’s a 12-year-old magician who is brilliant!

“Our producers, Lee and Dawn Perrott, have worked tirelessly to produce a toe-tapping, breathtaking show with our talented cast and group of musicians, led by our wonderfully accomplished musical director, Geoff Page.

“The show also features Style Dance School and great props, scenery and costumes.”

Tickets: £9/£7 . Dates: October 24 - 27 at St Francis’ College Theatre, Letchworth. Evening and matinee shows, 2pm and 7.30pm. Variety Express rehearse in St Mary’s Church, Hall Baldock. Visit: www.varietyexpress.org.uk/

Box Office: 0333 666 3366.