Enchanting experience in store with light art at Stockwood

Families are invited to step in to Enchanted Stockwood this December as its gardens are transformed at night by an trail of light.

Visitors are promised remarkable textures, colours and atmosphere created by internationally renowned artist Ulf Pedersen’s thought-provoking illuminations.

In addition to working closely with the raw materials of the site, Pedersen uses light and colour as his essential tools, often combining these natural or artificial elements with the new architectural forms he has designed.

A festive treat for all the family, alongside the light installation there will also be a host of street food stalls including genuine German Bratwurst sausages, locally produced burgers and mulled wine plus a variety of hot drinks and delicious cakes and pastries from the café.

Richard Clinton of Luton Culture said: “We are delighted that we can bring Ulf Pedersen’s superb installations to the Stockwood Discovery Centre, enabling visitors to see the gardens in a different, nocturnal, light. Our mission is to connect our visitors with accessible high-quality art in a beautiful and welcoming space. Linking international work with our local food and craft allows us to bring the best of both worlds to Luton.”

Enchanted Stockwood runs from December 7 to 23 from 6pm to 8pm. Call 01582 878100 for details.