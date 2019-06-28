Enjoy a Shakespeare comedy like no other in the open air at Stockwood Discovery Centre

A unique theatre company is bringing one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies to Stockwood Discovery Centre this weekend.

The world’s first cycling theatre company, The HandleBards, pedal from venue to venue with all the set, props and costume necessary to perform environmentally sustainable Shakespeare across the globe.

And The HandleBards are inviting theatre lovers to join their all-male troupe for a bicycle-powered production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing like none other on Saturday, June 29.

In usual HandleBards style, expect riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos, and a great deal of laughter.

The play tells of a group of soldiers returning from the war to a household in Messina, causing the kindling of new love interests and the re-kindling of old rivalries. The parallel love stories of Beatrice, Benedick, Claudio and Hero become entangled with plotting, frivolity and melodrama.

This is an outdoor performance and visitors are therefore advised to dress appropriately. No seating will be provided and customers are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and cushions. Customers are allowed to bring camping chairs but will be seated at the back of the audience area.

The show starts at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or see lutonculture.com to book.

* An article in this week's Herald & Post erroneously states the performance takes place at Wardown House. We apologise for the error.