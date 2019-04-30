Ex-Dunstable entertainer through to the next round on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent

A well known former Dunstable resident impressed three of the judges on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Roger Butler, also known as Chucklefoot, performed as a one-man band on Saturday night’s show.

Roger Butler (Chucklefoot) on Saturday's episode on Britain's Got Talent. Photo from ITV Picture Desk. Syco / Thames.

He got votes from Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden and went through to the next round - also impressing the audience. One man who was not impressed was Simon Cowell who pressed his red buzzer during the performance.

Roger grew up in Dunstable and lived in the town for about 25 years. He worked in various places in the town including timber yards and played shows and made music when he was not working.

He said: “I wrote the song that I did on Saturday night because of a lady I was in a relationship with. Her daughter was getting married and she said to her “Don’t give granny whiskey at the wedding!” I thought that was such a good line and it inspired me to write the song. Knowing what her mum was like, it was spot on as well!”

During his performance, the 73-year-old had the audience clapping and Ant, Dec, Amanda and David were all on their feet dancing.

Roger said: “It was all about playing in front of the audience and having a bit of a laugh. I was just hoping they (the judges) and the audience would like it. I didn’t go on expecting anything, so that was pretty good.”

Since the show was aired Chucklefoot has had a positive comments from as far as Australia.

He added: “I’ve had so many people get in touch with me and they’ve been sharing it with other people, who have then been sharing it as well. I’ve had people get in touch from America, South Africa, Australia and of course this country – there’s been lots of reaction really.”