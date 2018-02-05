Experience an adventure into circus in Dunstable

A mystical world of frozen beauty and magical adventure is promised in Dunstable this month when Cirque Enchantment takes to the stage.

Audiences are invited to join Scarlett, a young girl with a big imagination and even bigger voice. As she reads her enchanted storybook, the circus in her mind comes to life live on stage. What follows is an adventure through good and evil lead by the captivating vocals of Miss Enchantra.

With an eclectic musical soundtrack that offers something for everyone, including current hits from One Direction, Sia, Paloma Faith, Rihanna and Beyonce in addition to a mix of classical, rock, dance and classic favourites, Cirque Enchantment promises a striking production that will delight adults and children in equal measure.

Creative director and writer Stuart Glover said: “If you are a fan of pop music, dance and circus then this is the show for you. We want to fill those cold winter afternoons and evenings with some breath-taking magic.”

Producer Matt Ryan Day said: “It’s been a real adventure bringing traditional circus and aerial elements together with great choreography and music – there really is something for everyone in this show.”

Cirque Enchantment comes to the Grove Theatre on Sunday, February 25. Tickets cost £22. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.