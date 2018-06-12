Festival promises to transform Luton into a place of wonder

The Imagine Luton festival returns to Luton town centre on June 23 and 24 to bring the streets to life once again with outdoor performances.

With all kinds of interactive theatre, dance, circus and music experiences on offer, the festival promises something for everyone and is free for all the family to enjoy.

This year’s festival will celebrate the 250th anniversary of a great British invention – the circus – with its very own Big Top tent appearing on St George’s Square and a host of incredible marvels and acts, including the return of Mimbre acrobats, who wowed audiences last year.

Audiences can expect to stumble upon amazing acrobatic and aerial feats, magical illusions, mischievous characters, lifesize Jenga blocks, dancing grannies, a row boat with its own stormcloud, high-energy hip-hop and Indian dance, a wacky bee colony, a strong lady and a marching rock band.

Festival manager Celine McKillion said: “We are so excited about the festival line-up, featuring some of the best street performances from all over the UK and beyond, including a strong selection of local Luton artists who we are very proud to champion. It is a truly collaborative event and Luton audiences are in for a big treat!”

Visit www.imagineluton.co.uk for full details and follow @ImagineLuton on Twitter and Facebook for live updates.