Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From choral music to panto mayhem, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

St Mary’s Church, North Street, Dunstable, December 16

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, Dunstable Priory Girls’ Choir and Luton Concert Orchestra will be holding a Carol Concert promising a rich mixture of traditional Christmas music. The audience will be invited to join in with the singing of the carols. Children will be especially welcome. Funds raised will go to Kids in Action, a Dunstable-based charity providing supportive opportunities to children and young adults with special needs. It’s a rare chance to sing along with a live orchestra.

Details: www.vmvc.org



2 COMEDY

Happy Shark Comedy Club, Bear Club, Luton, December 13

The Happy Shark Comedy Club features a headline set from ‘The Voice of Love Island’, Iain Stirling, who will be warming up for his mammoth UK tour and performance at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. Joining Iain on the bill will be star of Live at the Apollo, Phil Wang, as well as Steve Bugeja, who recently sold out London’s Leicester Square Theatre for his own solo tour date. The MC for the evening will be Simon Feilder, a regular Happy Shark Comedy Club favourite.

Details: wegottickets.com



3 FAMILY

The Owl and the Pussycat, Luton Library Theatre, until December 24

Join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story inspired by the nonsense world of Edward Lear. The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits. Discover whether this meloobious family return together and will always be a three. Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie have been creating and producing theatre as Full House Theatre for audiences in Bedfordshire and beyond since 2001. Previous shows have included Big Red Bath, A Christmas Carol, The Elves and the Shoemaker and The Night Before Christmas.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



4 PANTOMIME

Sleeping Beauty, Grove Theatre, Dunstable,until January 2

Dunstable has woken up to panto season with Sleeping Beauty taking to the stage at the Grove Theatre. The festive spectacular stars John Partridge, who is best known for his role as Christian Clarke in EastEnders but has become a West End star in his own right. John has worked with several rock and pop acts, including U2 and the Pet Shop Boys, and he was invited to judge Lloyd Webber’s TV show, Over The Rainbow. He appeared in La Cage Aux Folles, A Chorus Line and Chicago, and will be turning on the charm as the Prince, having originally trained in ballet at the Royal Ballet Lower School. Sally Lindsay, who played Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, takes no nonsense as the wicked fairy godmother Carabosse. Sally has starred on screen in series including Mount Pleasant, Open All Hours and Scott & Bailey, as well as appearing as a regular panellist on Loose Women. Bringing wholesome goodness to the stage is CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley as Fairy Moonbeam. Rebecca is best known for her energetic and bubbly role in CBeebies’ Justin’s House and Swashbuckle, but more recently CBeebies fans will be watching her on the hit children’s TV show Let’s Play. Get ready to boo, hiss, cheer and shout along with the fun.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington, Harpenden Public Halls, until December 22

Two stars from children’s TV are taking to the stage in Harpenden as the Public Halls hosts its annual pantomime. This year’s show is Dick Whittington and tells the story of the boy who travels to London in search of fame and fortune. The panto stars Jen Pringle, from Channel 5’s Milkshake, as Fairy Bowbells. Jen is also a voice on Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom and Peppa Pig.

Luke Roberts, from TV’s Hi-5, returns as Idle Jack. Luke is well known from the hit TV show and spent this summer performing twice daily at Butlins resorts across the UK.

From BBC Three Counties Radio, Ernie Almond returns to the Harpenden stage as the Sultan of Morocco, while Alissa King-Underwood, 2016’s Miss Cambridgeshire, will play the part of Alice. Musical theatre performer Kane Coxall takes the lead role of Dick Whittington – who followed his dream and travelled to London.

Details: harpendenpublichalls.co.uk