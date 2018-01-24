Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a panto for grown-ups to a family TV favourite on stage, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast Unleashed, Luton Library Theatre until January 27

The Griffin Players’ adult pantomime has become a much-loved institution too, and Beauty’s Beast Unleashed is packed full of traditional panto fun, but with uproarious adult humour. The story goes like this: Belle feels like an outcast in her village. Her only job prospect is working for the evil Madame in her house of sin. That is until an unselfish act leads to a potential new adventure with a Beast of a man. Will Madame succeed in her evil plan to trap Belle or will Belle be able to tame her Beast and live happily ever after? Who knows? It’s strictly for over-18s, so expect risque humour and adult content galore.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



2 MUSIC

Hil St Soul, Bear Club, Luton, January 26

Focus on Jazz presents an evening of soul music with the celebrated vocalist Hil St Soul in her first performance at The Bear Club. Peter Honegan’s band – featuring Chris Morris on drums, David Elevique on keys, Wayne Powell on guitar and Peter himself on bass – are providing the backing to the well-established figure from the UK soul scene. A singer of many styles, Hil is comfortable performing classic soul, smooth jazz, up-tempo funk and gospel. Her versatility earned her the title of Best Newcomer from the UK’s Blues & Soul magazine. An accomplished and prolific songwriter, her material has been sung by the likes of Incognito and Maysa Leak. Her Bear Club show will include specially adapted songs of a selection from Hil’s four highly acclaimed albums. Support comes from Tyrone “Biblikal” Gordon, a 2017 “Britain’s Got Reggae” finalist who will deliver his unique blend and range of uplifting lyrics. Starpoint FM DJ Paul Goldsmith will once again play the best in soul and jazz, with the evening hosted by Lee Drummond.

Details: tkt.to/HilStSoul



3 MUSIC

Go West, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 27

Stay Faithful to favourite ‘80s tunes and you will be rewarded, as the theatre hosts chart hitmakers Go West. The Brit Award-winning band were formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, who went on to have huge commercial success and established themselves as one of the most successful singer/songwriter duos of the 80s.

Six albums and 20 million sales later, Go West have enjoyed numerous chart singles worldwide, notably King Of Wishful Thinking, the opening song in the smash-hit film, Pretty Woman. The band will be performing all of their greatest hits including We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, Faithful, King of Wishful Thinking and Don’t Look Down. Go West have played live around the world continuously since their inception and have truly earned their reputation as an outstanding and exciting live act.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Soweco, The Bear Club. Luton, January 27

Sweden’s Soweco are a three-piece band whose sound is infused with the warmth of West Coast soul and jazz. Winner of the Best Newcomer at the Scandinavian Soul Music Awards, their third album has been released to widespread acclaim.

Details: www.the-bear.club



5 FAMILY

Teletubbies Big Hugs, January 31 and February 1,

Grove Theatre, Dunstable

The world-famous Teletubbies, who this year celebrate their 20th anniversary, are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, Big Hugs, created especially for the youngest audiences. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and Big Hugs, as they explore the magical world of Teletubby-

land. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer,Mani Svavarsson. Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Liveshows. It’s ideal for introducing young children to the theatre.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk