Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From pop classics to half-term fun for children, there's plenty going on...

1 MUSIC

The Bee Gees Story: Nights on Broadway, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 17

The Bee Gees Story: Nights on Broadway presents a tribute to the Bee Gees through a live concert featuring their timeless songs, from over four decades from the ‘60s to the ‘90s. The six-piece live band blend the classic hits, acoustic medleys, songs written for other major artists, and dance floor fillers to tell the story of the Bee Gees from start to finish. With musical authenticity, and in particular the accurate recreation of the vocal talents and harmonies of the Bee Gees, the show aims to give the audience the experience of being at a Bee Gees concert. Concert-goers can expect classic hits galore, including Night on Broadway, of course.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Butler School, Wrest Park, until February 16

The ‘upstairs downstairs’ lifestyle is being brought to life at Wrest Park this half term as the English Heritage property stages its popular Butler School event for the school holiday. The event runs daily and gives children the chance to find out exactly what running a country house is like. They’ll get to meet the butler in the Library at Wrest Park as he teaches them the ins and outs of working in a stately home. He’ll be showing young visitors how to dress a table and fold fancy napkins, how to serve drinks and canapés at soirées and the manners and etiquette required by house staff. Once they’ve learnt from the best, children will be able to put their new found skills into practice when they get home.

Rebecca Hornby, assistant events manager at English Heritage, said: “Everyone loves to hear about the upstairs, downstairs lifestyle and this event is a great way for children to find out more about what life was like in large stately homes for the people who worked there. At Butler School they’ll learn the dos and don’ts of running a country house and will have fun in the process, so come along and join us for a great day out this February half term.”

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrest

3 THEATRE SCREENING

Twelfth Night, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 14

The Royal Shakespeare Company presents one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies live from Stratford, with Adrian Edmondson taking on the role of Malvolio in the brilliantly bittersweet account of ‘the whirligig of time’. Twelfth Night is a tale of unrequited love – comical and heartbreaking. Two twins are separated in a shipwreck and forced to fend for themselves in a strange land. The first twin, Viola, falls in love with Orsino, who dotes on Olivia, who falls for Viola, but is idolised by Malvolio. Add yet more confusion and entwined emotion as Sebastian enters, who is the spitting image of his twin sister.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Harmless Funk, Bear Club, Luton, February 16

Harmless Funk features a selection of some of the UK’s finest musicians. They play a dynamic and exciting blend of classic and contemporary funk, adding touches of jazz, Latin and rock, with inventive and spontaneous ensemble work and flashes of individual virtuosity.

The members of Harmless Funk have performed with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Sir Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Beverly Knight, Paul Young, Carl Palmer, Ola Onabule, The Feeling, Toyah Willcox and many more.

Details: http://www.the-bear.club/february

5 FAMILY

Full House Fest, Luton, until February 16

Children in Luton are being served up a treat this February half term in the form of great family theatre and arts activities across the town. A Heart at Sea at the Hat Factory promises to astound audiences, while the venue also hosts the poignant but comical story A Square World. Bedfordshire’s Theatre of Widdershins will be sharing pirate tales from across the world at Luton Central Library, Stockwood Discovery Centre and the recently renovated Wardown House and Museum, while internationally-renowned and in-demand musician and composer Adriano Adewale will be delivering music workshops for youngsters.

Families can also take part in arts activities in the Hat Factory’s Imagination Station. There’s no excuse for boredom this half-term.Details: www.lutonculture.com