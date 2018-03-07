Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From tense drama to a celebration of rocking women, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Memory of Water, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, March 9 to 17

The Olivier Award-winning play, The Memory of Water, takes to the stage in Dunstable this week. The play is set at the turn of the 21st century at a house on the English coast. Three sisters meet after some time apart at the house they grew up in with their parents, the day before they bury their late mother. As the conflicts of the past converge, everyday lies and tensions reveal the particular patterns and strains of family relationships. The play first opened at the Hampstead Theatre in London and transferred to the West End where it won an Olivier award in 2000.

Director Alan Clarke said: “It is a beautifully-structured play and nothing within it is in any way contrived or false and I think many people will be able to relate to one character or situation in some way. It promises to be a highly entertaining evening of local theatre.”

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



2 MUSIC

Women in Rock,Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 8

A celebration of the greatest female rock legends comes to the Grove this week. Women in Rock pays tribute to artists including Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Heart, Vixen, Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Kiki Dee, Janice Joplin, Alanis Morrissette, Pink, Patti Smith, Halestorm and many more. Performer and musical director Sara Louise said: “We try to take the audience on a journey through the ages, but not with all the obvious choices that other rock shows would be covering. The songs are performed authentically and with passion - you’ll be extremely entertained.”

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Simon Day, Luton Library Theatre, March 10

Comedian and actor Simon Day will be bringing his one-man show to Luton this week. Simon Day In Character is a new show written and directed by Simon and features a quartet of Simon’s best loved characters who are brought together on the stage for the first time. The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock makes his debut live stage appearance – a chance to see the aged prog rock star and humanitarian in full effect as he discusses rumours of his death and performs some live songs.

The Fast Show’s pub bore and star of 2003 witness protection comedy Grass, Billy Bleach, is resurrected and speaking for the first time since being charged with making 278 sexist comments over a three-month period in his local Wetherspoon’s.

Geoffrey Allerton, Yorkshire’s most-under-rated poet, steps out of the Mallard Theatre and on to a stage near you to recite work from his latest poetry collection ‘Making Time’.

And one of Britain’s most dangerous men and longest serving prisoners Tony Beckton talks about his continuous struggle to adapt to life on the outside.

The show promises an insight into the minds of four very different characters, as they struggle to work out how they fit into today’s world.

Details: lutonculture.com



4 THEATRE

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!, Hat Factory, Luton, March 8

The extraordinary story of a dispute that challenged the way women and immigrants are treated in the workplace is coming to Luton.

On August 20, 1976, a group of workers in a film processing factory in Willesden walked out in protest at their unfair working conditions, low pay and the “bullying tactics” used by management.

Led by mostly East African-Asian women, the Grunwick strike became one of the longest and most important industrial disputes in British history, and changed the way trade unions thought about race and new immigrant commun-

ities coming to Britain in the 1970s.

The play focuses on a woman named Jayaben Desai, who led the first walk-out in protest against the humiliation she and other women employees felt at the Grunwick factory.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 FILM

Bute Street Film Festival, Tokko Youth Centre, Gordon Street, Luton, March 10

The first Bute Street Film Festival promises a treat for cinema lovers, with dozens of short films scheduled from noon. Entry is free of charge too.

Details: butestreetfilmfestival.com