Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

Les Musicals, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 1

Les Musicals presents the biggest hit songs from the West End and Broadway in this exhilarating live concert tour. Musical Theatre’s leading men and X Factor stars Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Rhydian Roberts join forces for the first time ever to create what promises to be a dramatic and spine-tingling concert. This vocally dynamic evening showcases the smash hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of theatre’s finest voices. Come and immerse yourself into the world of musical theatre with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel, West Side Story, The Lion King, Miss Saigon, Chess, Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more.

2 POETRY

Soul Food Poetry, Bear Club, Luton, May 31

The Soul Food Poetry night has been going from strength to strength, with recent events in Northampton, London and even Amsterdam. Organiser Mp Yamfam said: “Soul Food Poetry was birthed to offer a platform showcasing local talent in the spoken word field. We always have local up and coming poets and artists to grace the stage and the natural hunger and rawness of their drive and passion is what helps to make Soul Food Poetry such a sought-after event.” Expect another evening of talent from the area as well as top acts from around the country.

3 THEATRE

An Audience with Anfield Legends, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, May 31

It’s an evening in the company of Anfield legends hosted by leading sports journalists and author Ian Ridley. John Barnes, Jan Molby and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock will be on stage together for an event promising to be full of entertainment and banter. There will be audience participation too, so a lucky few could make it on stage. The evening offers a deep insight into their careers, from previous clubs, to putting on the famous red jersey, to representing their national country. It will be a time to reflect on the season with personal views of the stars and with the upcoming World Cup.

4 TALK

Talking Ancestors, Luton Central Library, June 2

Trailblazing genealogist Paul Crooks will talk about his experiences in tracing African Caribbean ancestry. Paul is credited with inspiring an upsurge in interest among people wanting to explore their Black and British ancestry. He traced his own family history back six generations, to ancestors captured off the West African coast and enslaved on a sugar plantation in Jamaica. Andrew Bond from Luton Libraries said: “Paul Crooks is an inspiring person. We’re looking forward to learning more about tracing family history and would like to invite everyone to come along to find out more.” This talk is part of Cityread London, which is an annual celebration of literature that brings reading to life for London and associated towns.

5 MUSIC

Morning has Broken: The Music of Cat Stevens, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 3

Not only is Ron Vincent a lifelong fan of the legendary songwriter, but bears an uncanny resemblance to Cat Stevens. A talented singer, songwriter, musician and actor in his own right, Vincent is known for his ability to command the stage and draw audiences into a wonderfully textured journey through Cat Stevens’ repertoire of beautiful songs and melodies.

Expect all the classic songs from the Cat Stevens back catalogue through the talent of Ron, who promises to transport theatregoers to the gold era of Cat Stevens. His 1967 debut album reached the top 10 in the UK, and the album’s title song Matthew and Son charted at number 2 on the UK singles chart. He is best known for songs including The First Cut Is the Deepest, Father and Son, Wild World, Peace Train, Moonshadow and Morning has Broken. In 1977, Stevens converted to Islam,and he adopted the name Yusuf Islam the following year. Having auctioned his guitars for charity in 1979, he returned to pop music in 2006.

