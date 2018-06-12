Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From an Irish music star to a celebration of male voices, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir Grand Concert, Methodist Church, Ashton Square, Dunstable, June 16

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir will be celebrating their 75th anniversary at this special concert. They will be joined by two renowned choirs from the south-east: St Edmundsbury MVC and Wycombe Orpheus MVC. They will also be joined by special guest soprano, Lynn Deacon. The choir was born in 1943 during the grim and dark days of the Second World War when morale was at a low ebb. The Vauxhall Motors Factory had been turned primarily to the manufacture of tanks and military vehicles and it was by way of an outlet from this travail that a choir was formed. They were soon entertaining the troops by radio broadcasts and entertaining locally in charitable concerts. Their rich musical history continues to this day partaking in civic occasions, charitable events and arranging opportunities to sing at some of the great cathedrals of this country.

Choir chairman Stuart Williams said: “The choir looks back today at those wonderful bygone years – times in which they have been privileged to have shared in Luton’s colourful history. There will be over 100 male voices singing a well-chosen, popular programme for this special occasion.”

Details: Call 01525 753110



2 MUSIC

Donna Taggart, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 17

Music lovers in Dunstable can experience the distinctive and powerful voice of one of Ireland’s leading singer/songwriters live this week. Donna Taggart has enjoyed a meteoric rise to international fame and is now one of Ireland’s most prolific international stars. With number one records in eight countries including the United States, and with more than 150 million streams for one of her songs, Ireland’s songstress Donna Taggart is becoming a major figure on the global stage – a remarkable achievement for the songstress who has no record label.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

EdleFest, June 15 and 16, Edlesborough

Something for everyone is promised at the annual festival, with traditional folk fiddle tunes from the young and talented Starlight Barking - winners at last year’s Towersey Festival, some beautiful harmonies from Vick and Mick and virtuosic cello from Emily Noithip. There’s also The Dicemen, providing a new take on some rock favourites with a line-up that includes banjo and mandolin. Friday is headlined by the king of contemporary English singer-songwriters Chris Wood, winner of five BBC Radio 2 folk awards. Then on Saturday one of the best live acts on today’s circuit makes a rare visit to the area - Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra. The Tea Pad sound draws on myriad influences – from Django Reinhardt to Cab Calloway – yet ultimately sounds like nobody else. And just to add to the atmosphere, the festival is held in a beautiful old medieval church, set on the hill above the village of Edlesborough.

Details: edlefest.site123.me



4 MUSIC

Be Bop a Lula, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, 7.30pm

The West End smash hit comes to town starring five giants of rock’n’roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. In 1960 American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock’n’roll tour. Reviewers were appalled by the on stage antics. Audiences screamed their approval. British youth culture was born.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 ART

Systems of philosophy – wall(paper)s of mind, Wrest Park, June 15 to July 22

This exhibition has been created by artist Sally Annett and is inspired by the vast collections of paper based objects and artefacts at Wrest. It features engravings and works on paper as well as giant hand bound codices, large external photographic panels, poetry and origami. Wrest Park houses the famous Zuber and Chinese wallpapers in the main house, but also holds English Heritage’s entire collections of wallpapers with more than 1,500 examples. Sally said: “I hope the works begin to convey some of the complexity and beauty of the paper items and the public embraces the opportunity to experience this living heritage.”

Details: english-heritage.org.uk