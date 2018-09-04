Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From top stand-up to a celebration of Luton's talent, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers stand-up comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 6

Patrick Monahan headlines as the comedy night returns. Patrick blends a high energy comedy style with engaging topical and observational material. Patrick is known for his ability to work a room and make an effortless connection with his audience. Joining Patrick on the bill are Chris Stokes and Mark Maier. Chris has taken four solo shows up to the Edinburgh Fringe - the first of which won Best Show at the Dave’s Leicester Comedy Festival Awards in 2012 - and is a favoured tour support for Milton Jones. Mark is an established and highly sought after performer on both the national and international comedy circuits. Mark has worked the comedy clubs of Germany, Holland, Ireland, Hong Kong, The Bahamas, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and has also appeared at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and Caroline’s in New York. Among his many credits, Mark has taught and performed improvisation with Catherine Tate in London and has had a string of successful radio series, in which he was both writer and performer. MC for the night is Barnstormers favourite Kevin Precious.

2 MUSIC

You Win Again, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 6

Prepare to experience the distinctive sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage. It’s a chance to be immersed in the Gibb brothers’ music through the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s – including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton. Expect the likes of Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and many more.

3 PERFORMING ARTS

Utter! Lutonia, Luton Library Theatre bar, September 6

The regular spoken word event is open, friendly, funny, silly, serious, committed and always welcoming. Lee Nelson, compere and creator of Utter!, said: “It is unapologetically Lutonian. It has that determined independent spirit that is what I got from growing up in Luton – if what you want isn’t there, do it yourself, do it anyway. You are never alone, there is always someone who will feel the way you do, whether that be personally, socially, politically - you just need a place to find one another. Utter! Lutonia is meant to be one of those places.” Acts performing include Nat the Hammer the solo project of Nathan Loughran, lead singer of The Reverse. Stripped down to nothing more than a guitar and a voice, Nat the Hammer’s songs have been likened to early Leonard Cohen. Janine Booth is a Marxist motormouth – expect poems angry and funny, serious and silly, on subjects ranging from domestic violence to being barred from pubs. There’s also Jenni Pascoe, a multi-slam winning North East poet with a penchant for purple, Umera Fatima, an 18-year-old Muslim poet, artist, progressing Muay Thai fighter, volunteer, student, creative writing tutor and mental health warrior; Imrana Mahmood, an emerging creative producer who is committed to redefining the arts scene by increasing participation, collaboration and inclusivity, and Stephen Hobbs, ex-Bard of Stony Stratford.

4 THEATRE SCREENING

Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 8

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a new award-winning five-star hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in and is terrified about the future. Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

5 ART

Space-18, The Storefront, Bute Street, Luton, until September 8

Space-18 is a project to give emerging artists a chance to develop their practice and has hosted exhibitions in past few weeks. This week it hosts an exhibition of Islamic illustrations by Abu Yahya that runs from September 6 to 8.

