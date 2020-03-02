Fundraising single to help Australia recover from wildfires recorded in Dunstable studio

Determined musicians descended on a Dunstable studio to record a fundraising single and help the wildfire crisis in Australia.

Record producer Dan Marshall, 30, was so heartbroken by the images of the destruction that he rallied together his colleagues and contacts to create an emotional version of See You Again - the number one hit and soundtrack to the film Furious 7.

Clockwise from top left: Dan, December and the Luton Gospel Choir

Along with musician and composer Charlotte Botterill, he rounded up some local artists and contacted award winning Canadian singer December Rose, as well as the Luton Gospel Choir, who were only too happy to help.

Dan said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I turned on the TV. The fires were absolutely terrifying.

“My Auntie Sue lives in Queensland, quite a way from the worst of it, but she told us even miles off you could see the smoke in the air, you could taste it, smell it and at sunrise and sunset the whole sky turned weird, frightening shades of red. They’ve been there 50 years and never known such a disaster.”

Inspired by communities around the world who were donating money and knitting animal pouches for injured wildlife, Dan had the idea for the single and spent a day with the Luton Gospel Choir in his studio, ‘InPhase’.

Meanwhile, knowing that December’s “evocative” voice was perfect, he asked if she could record her vocal from her base in Montreal.

December said: “When Dan reached out, it was not even a question for me to participate. I’m sure the pictures and videos I’ve seen on the news and social media pale in comparison to the chaos, fear, and destruction that people and animals alike are suffering over there.”

All the money raised from the single will be going to the New South Wales Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross, with the track already making an impact with the country’s celebrities.

“I’ve listened to it and I think it’s fantastic,” said Alan Fletcher, who plays popular Dr Karl Kennedy in television soap, Neighbours. “We’re so grateful to the people in Britain who want to help. It’s a good cause, but apart from that it’s a great record.”

Listen to See You Again at: http://li.sten.to/7nGNq0 To donate, you can download it for 99p.