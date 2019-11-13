GAME stores in Milton Keynes, Banbury and beyond to host midnight launches for hugely popular new Pokemon release

GAME stores across the country - including Milton Keynes and Banbury - will host midnight launches for the hotly anticipated new Pokemon game tomorrow (Thursday) into Friday morning.

Role-playing video games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are out for Nintendo Switch on November 15.

The worldwide phenomenon is so popular GAME is opening 65 of its stories for a midnight launch.

Stores in Milton Keynes and Banbury join 63 others in putting on a special midnight launch event. You can see the full list at the bottom of this article.

They are the first installments in the eighth generation of the Pokemon video game series and the second in the series to be released on a home game console, after Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

Sword and Shield chronicle the main character's journey in the Galar region, based on Great Britain, alongside rivals Hop, Bede and Marnie aiming to dethrone the Pokemon League Champion Leon and defeat Team Yell, a group of fans obsessed over Marnie.

Sword and Shield introduce several new features such as Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing, functions that increase size and change forms of certain Pokémon; the Wild Area, a large open world with free camera movement; and raids with co-op battling. They also reintroduce features previously seen in Sun and Moon and Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, such as regional variants and roaming Pokémon depicted in the overworld.

Full list of GAME stores hosting Pokemon midnight launch:

Manchester (Denton)

Manchester (Arndale)

The new Pokemon is out on November 15th

Manchester (Trafford Centre)

Shrewsbury

Wigan

Cheshire Oaks

Bullring

Liverpool (Lord ST)

Warrington

Bradford

Harrogate

Hull (Prospect Centre)

Leeds (Headrow Centre)

Leeds (White Rose)

Metro

Middlesbrough

Monks Cross

Scarborough

Sunderland

Teesside

York

Spalding

Doncaster

Derby

Wakefield

Sheffield the Moor

Lincoln

Nottingham (Victoria)

CHESTERFIELD

SCUNTHORPE

MEADOWHALL

Newark

Long Eaton

Leicester

Banbury

Coventry (Arena Park)

Watford

Reading

Kingston

London (White city)

Coventry

London (Wardour Street)

Milton Keynes

Stratford (Belong)

Basingstoke

Bracknell

Hinckley

Colchester

Worthing

Westwood Cross

Clacton On Sea

Serpentine

Swansea

Bath Southgate

Aberystwyth

Portsmouth

Yeovil

Bognor Regis

Worcester

Pontypridd

Waterlooville

Stirling

Inverness

Glasgow Fort

Belfast