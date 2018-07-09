Get the blues and laugh out loud at Luton’s Bear Club

A month of music and laughter is promised in Luton as an array of top performers heads to the Bear Club.

Blues Mammoth play at the venue on Friday, July 13. The act is the blues band brainchild of Jack Pout and Andy Twyman. Both Jack and Andy have had successful solo music careers, performing at prestigious festivals and collecting various award nominations along the way.

British Blues Award winners Catfish have carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band with a remarkable frontman in 22-year-old guitarist/vocalist. The band plays on Saturday, July 14.

Two popular comics take to the stage on Wednesday, July 18. Following an acclaimed set on Live at the Apollo 2018, Chris McCausland is bringing a preview of his Edinburgh Fringe show to The Bear. Joining Chris on the bill is Pierre Novelli, with comedy described as “satire for people without a team”. Pierre was nominated by industry website Chortle.co.uk for the Best Club Comedian award in 2016 and 2017.

Music returns on Friday, July 20 with Alabama blues star Debbie Bond, followed by JV Acoustic on Saturday, July 21. The Mosquitos bring their original and classic British R’n’B on Friday July 27, while Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion perform on Saturday, July 28.

Visit www.the-bear.club to book or for more information.