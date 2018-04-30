Go on a Summer Holiday to Milton Keynes Theatre

A brand new production of the feelgood musical, Summer Holiday, featuring Cliff Richard’s classic hits comes to Milton Keynes Theatre later this month.

Based on the iconic Sixties film staring Cliff Richard, The Shadows and Una Stubbs, Summer Holiday includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some Cliff Richard classics.

Taking on the lead role of Don, made famous by Cliff, is singer songwriter Ray Quinn. Ray shot to fame as the runner up in The X Factor in 2006 and has since starred in several major musicals including Dirty Dancing, Grease and Legally Blonde.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red double decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece. Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother. The hit filled musical features many of the biggest songs from the Sixties including In The Country, Summer Holiday, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On The Beach.

The role of Jerry, the long suffering agent, will be played by Bobby Crush, famous for 45 years primarily as a pianist but also as a songwriter, actor, broadcaster and television presenter. Bobby rose to fame after six winning appearances on Opportunity Knocks and has regularly performed in the West End .

Sophie Matthew will play runaway American singer Barbara with Taryn Sudding taking on the role of Stella, her controlling fame-hungry mother.

Billy Roberts, Joe Goldie and Rory Maguire play Don’s fellow London Transport mechanic friends.

Gabby Antrobus, Alice Baker and Laura Marie Benson play the girl singing group Do-Re-Mi.

Summer Holiday is at Milton Keynes Theatre at 7.30pm from Tuesday May 15 through to Saturday May 19 with additional 2.30pm matinee performances on the Wednesday and Saturday.Tickets from £14, box office 0844 871 7652 or book online at www:atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes.