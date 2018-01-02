I’m a celeb – get me to Luton!

He’s the maverick radio presenter whose stint in the I’m a Celebrity jungle won him countless new fans, and now Iain Lee is coming to Luton.

Iain will be performing his live phone-in podcast, The Rabbit Hole, alongside Katherine Boyle at The Bear Club on Saturday, January 20.

The last time the pair worked in Bedfordshire was when they worked on BBC Three Counties Radio, on which they hosted the breakfast show before their much- publicised departure in 2015.

Now on TalkRadio, Iain has been a familiar face since he got his first break on the late-’90s Channel 4 TV programme, The 11 O’Clock Show. Landing the job hosting the thrice weekly topical comedy show at the age of 25 allowed Iain to unleash his own brand of humour on the nation. As well as fronting the programme, alongside Daisy Donovan, Iain also wandered the streets, gently winding the public up with his unique take on the vox-pop.

As well as appearing on TV, Iain has made quite a name for himself on the radio, spending thee years on LBC before moving to Virgin and Absolute for a further four years. Between January and October 2011, Iain’s Absolute show podcasts had over 5 million downloads.

The evening is hosted by the Happy Shark Comedy Club. It runs from 7pm to 10.30pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/417053 to book.