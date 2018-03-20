Ignite their imaginations with Easter activities around Luton

An array of treats is lined up at venues across Luton for families this Easter holiday.

Wardown House, Museum and Gallery hosts Theatre in Museums: The Secret Diary on Wednesday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 10.

Youngsters can follow the tale of Max MacDonald, cautious and bookish curator who leads tours around the museum. Max loves sticking to the rules but one day, a discovery of a lost diary of Wardown House’s first curator, Thomas Bagshawe, leads them on an unforgettable and magical adventure. Travel around Wardown House with Max and learn about the museum’s history, find hidden clues and discover the mystery of the house.

Poet John Hegley presents All Hail the Snail at Luton Library Theatre on Thursday, April 5. Embark on a humorous journey through his living library of poems, songs, stories and animal drawings. Enjoy the rhyme and rhythm of this mandolin playing muse and his hilarious struggle with words as they threaten to twist and turn out of his grasp.

And the classic tale of The Gingerbread Man comes to Luton Library Theatre on Thursday, April 12. Follow the adventure of the delicious- smelling Gingerbread Man who finds his feet fast and sets off on the journey of a lifetime.

Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book tickets or for more information.