Listen, dance and be horrified by fundraising entertainment in Luton

Top talent from Luton and a classic horror film will entertain while raising money for good causes in the town this month.

Love Moore Collective is a group of friends in Luton putting on events to raise money for various charities.

For their next event, they will be transforming The Edge in Luton from a nightclub to a cinema for a horror screening of The Shining on Sunday, October 21, from 4pm. The classic 1980 Stanley Kubrick film stars Jack Nicholson in a legendary terrifying performance. Visitors can bring their own drinks. Entry costs £3 with all the money made going to Prostate Cancer UK.

The collective returns to The Edge on Saturday, October 27, for a Dirty Halloween Ball. The showcase is focused on punk and grime music, raising more money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The night involves four acts who are giving up their time for the cause.

The popular punk and rap band Hacktivist, from Milton Keynes, will be bringing their passion and energy, while all eyes will be on Luton MC Dizzle AP when he lets loose on stage. Girls In Synthesis are a must-see live act with their raucous punk, and starting the night off is rising star Beks, an upcoming grime MC from Luton. Entry costs £5.

