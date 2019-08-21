Magic night out with magicians at Luton’s Old Moat House

An all-star line-up of magicians will be taking to the stage in Luton ready to blow the minds of their audience.

On September 6, at the Old Moat House, Nunnery Lane, magic comes to town, as street, stage and close-up magicians will be holding a special performance, the first of its kind for north Luton.

Local magician, Jim McIvor, better known as Kanchojim, said: “It’s time to bring our magic to the community of Luton.

“These type of shows only tend to be in London and are normally booked out way in advance, but for only £6, locals will get a chance to see top class magic acts with two members of the Magic Circle.”

Jim is a member of the Circle, as is fellow street-style magician, Nathan Earl, who is a well-known performer at Covent Garden, in London.

Joining them on the night will be Taran Harvey-Chadwick, who performs magic for a living at well-known stores in London, and Aidan ‘The Wizard’ O’Sullivan, who “reads minds using ‘a combination of psychology and magic’.

Jim is a resident magician at the Old Moat House and winner of the 2018 Mystic Ring magic competition, winning a place in the hall of fame of magicians (established 1960).

Meanwhile, Nathan, who is also a finalist from Jews Got Talent, is excited about visiting Luton for his second time and showing his street and stage skills to magic fans.

Doors will open at 7.30pm and the show is from 8pm–10pm. The magicians would like to thank pub manager, Lina, for her support.

People can pay on the door, but places are limited to 60 spectators, so people are advised to book in advance. Contact Jim via www.kanchomagic.com or 07976 292 129. Under 13s are £4.