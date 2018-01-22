Irish eyes will smile for Nathan Carter at Dunstable show

He is the hottest property on the Irish music scene, performing with his band to over 400,000 people in the past year.

And now Nathan Carter is coming to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Friday February 2 at 7.30pm.

The Nathan Carter story is a remarkable one, and it’s still being written.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2009, Nathan has become a household name, with fans of all ages flocking to see him and his six piece band at dances and concerts.

Nathan Carter was born in Liverpool on 28 May 1990 into a Liverpool family with strong Irish roots.

Like so many in the city, Nathan’s family held firm their Irish connections. Nathan has so far recorded six albums, two DVDs and a host of singles, but his first love is to perform on stage.

Nathan was asked to support Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin at two of his five sell-out shows planned for July

Nathan and his six man band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads - music for everyone of all ages.

Nathan is also an expert accordion player, so audiences can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley.

Tickets cost £28 or £24.50 for concessions.

Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit the Grove Theatre website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.