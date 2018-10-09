It’s Bach to the future at the Bear as trio take on classics in Luton

It may be better known as a blues and jazz venue, but the Bear Club in Luton will be hosting some top-quality classical musicians in the coming months.

Established professional musicians, many with international reputations, are performing on Monday evenings from Octber to March as part of the annual Luton Music Club season. The next concert takes place on Monday, October 15, when three members of Ensemble Perpetuo play at the club.

A string trio consisting of Fenella Humphries (pictured) on violin, Andy Berridge on viola and Cara Berridge on cello will perform newly commissioned works taking their inspiration from J.S Bach’s Goldberg Variations, drawing on the traditional music of airs, jigs and reels. This will be followed by the 1984 arrangement for string trio by Dmitry Sitkovetsky of the Goldberg Variations.

Club secretary Joan Drage said: “Performances benefit from the intimate environment of the Bear Club where you can find yourself sitting so close to the artists that you can hear every breath they take.”

The concert begins at 7.45pm but audience members are encouraged to arrive early as the seating soon fills up. Tickets are available at the ticket desk on the night and cost £16 for adults, and are free for those aged under 18 in full-time education. Visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk.