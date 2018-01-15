Jimmy Osmond is back in town for tribute to great friend and mentor

There’s always been something special about the relationship between the Brits and the Osmonds.

After more than half a century in showbiz, Jimmy - youngest of the Osmond family - is still relishing that bond with the UK.

Jimmy spent Christmas in Aberdeen on his sixth panto; he had a week back in the States; and now he’s back on a 50 date UK tour with his tribute to his late, great friend and mentor Andy Williams.

He brings the show to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Tuesday March 6, from 7.30pm, and tickets are availabe from £27.50.

“I have done lots of Christmas shows over here over the years as well as the pantos, and I just love the fact that you can throw yourself into a role and forget about your own style and agenda and just do what is right for the role. I never thought after 50 years in showbusiness that I would be so pleased to get booed! It’s just the fun of it all, getting the audience reaction that I love...and I have grown up with that.”

Jimmy was first in this country around the age of eight. The occasion was when Jimmy’s Long Haired Lover From Liverpool secured his entry in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1972 as the youngest performer to have a number one single in the UK.

Jimmy labels the record an oddity but remains hugely grateful to the song, one he continues to embrace, albeit in slightly-different ways.

“I play with it a bit and send it up a bit, after 45 years! But it does feel a little bit like it happened to someone else. But yes, I was there, and it is one of those things that has stuck – and has always been part of the context for my relationship with the British. It has opened up a lot of doors for me...it’s just that these days I tend to do it with a little bit more self-deprecation!”

As for the current show, A Tribute to Andy Williams – Moon River & Me, it comes packed with award-winning music, nostalgic footage and Jimmy’s own memories of Andy Williams.

Jimmy, who made his performance debut at the age of three on television on The Andy Williams Show, will perform many of the romantic songs that made the singer so popular including Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day, Days of Wine and Roses plus the song that became Andy’s theme, Moon River.

“Andy was cool,” Jimmy says. “He was always somebody to emulate in the way that he lived his life and demanded excellence. We were all in awe of him. You could talk to all of my brothers and my sister, and everyone had a different relationship with him and a different take on him, but for me, we were just buddies.

“He cared a lot about people. He had a big heart. He was demanding of himself and others, and he was always pushing to make everything the best. He took the job of showbusiness very seriously. He would say that people have paid money to come to see a production so it had better be good, and I have always felt that was very important. When you care about what you are doing, the audience will always know. If an audience is smart, they will always know when you are not being genuine.”

And in troubled times, that’s all the more important. When a lot of the news we are hearing is grim news, the entertainers in life become all the more important, Jimmy feels.

“It is important to be able to forget your troubles for a couple of hours, and it is a great job to be part of that. Even when you have been around for a long time, you are always grateful that the audience shows up. This show, this production has been put together with a lot of love.”