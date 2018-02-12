New Orleans sound hits Luton with top pianist Dom

One of Europe’s most spirited blues and jazz piano players brings his acclaimed one-man show to Luton next week.

Dom Pipkin has performed extensively in New Orleans and shared stages with international icons Allen Toussaint, Dr John and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

His work has ranged from teaching Jonathan Ross the piano to privately entertaining the film director Stanley Kubrick, and performing to the opening committee of the 2012 London Olympics. He has recorded and toured with Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Ray Davis, Morcheeba, David Byrne, Guy Barker, Ella Eyre, John Newman, Pee Wee Ellis and Laura Mvula. He also has dozens of radio and TV appearances to his credit and is in constant demand on the capital’s live music scene.

Dom’s show has been a huge success in the West End’s Phoenix Artist Club, and tells the story of “Bad boys, bourbon, and the Big Easy” and the tragic and inspirational stories of characters such as Jelly Roll Morton, Dr John, Professor Longhair, and the “Purple Prince of the Piano”, James Booker.

Pipkin is widely described as “one of the UK’s best kept secrets”. Jamie Cullum said of him: “I can’t hold a candle to this guy.”

Dom Pipkin comes to the Bear Club on Friday February 23. The music starts at 8pm. Visit www.the-bear.club/whats-on to book.