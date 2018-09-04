Radio 1 favourites return to Luton for fundraising night

They’ve been playlisted on Radio 1 and performed at festivals alongside some of the biggest names in pop music.

And now Club Drive are heading to Luton in a show that aims to see out the summer in style.

The band headline a special fundraising night at The Edge in Park Street on Saturday, September 15.

Club Drive have strong connections to the area, with two members living in Bedfordshire and the band having played many gigs in Luton in their formative years.

Vocalist Aaron Trowbridge, who grew up in Shillington and now lives in Biggleswade, said: “It’s a really rare and great opportunity for us to come back to our home counties and perform, so we’re genuinely excited for this one!”

The band has been touring around the UK and Europe, playing on the main stage at major music festivals alongside the likes of Jess Glynne, Craig David and Little Mix, and have playlisted on BBC Radio 1. Club Drive have been compared with acts including Maroon 5, The 1975 and Panic At The Disco.

The band is playing in aid of the Love Moore Collective, a Luton-based group of friends raising money for various charities using music and art. Others on the bill include Manny & The Coloured Sky, Rocki Nti and Luna Moon. Tickets £5. Visit twitter.com/lovemoorecol for details.