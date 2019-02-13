Slam Dunk organisers complete festival line up and announce acoustic stage at Hatfield

Neek Deep, Press To Meco and The Plot In You are among the final raft of names to join this year’s Slam Dunk festival.

Other new additions to the line-up include As It Is, Boston Manor, A Loss For Words, Grandson, A Story Untold, Between You & Me, SHVPES, Kublai Khan and Cruel Hand.

Organisers have also announced the programming of the Acoustic Stage which will feature performances by Justin Pierre (Motion City Soundtrack), Rob Lynch, Liam Cromby (We Are The Ocean), Chas Palmer-Williams (Lightyear) and Lizzy Farrell.

The festival takes place at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 25, and at Hatfield Park in Hatfield, on Sunday, May 26.

Fresh from storming across the UK’s monumental arenas with Don Broco, Neck Deep are one of the biggest British pop-punk bands of the 21st century.

Their unapologetic twist on such a celebrated and classic sound has cemented their place as prominent movers and shakers of the scene.

The Hopeless Records’ act kicked off their global tour of The Peace and The Panic at Slam Dunk Festival back in 2017 and they are returning full circle in 2019 to close the tour before they go away to start on their new album.

All the new acts join previously announced acts including Atreyu, Bad Religion, Gallows, Glassjaw, NOFX, The Bronx and Turnstile.

Tickets cost £59 before fees. For more information and full line up details, visit http://slamdunkfestival.com