Sounds from around the world on way to Luton’s Bear Club

It’s a big month at the Bear Club in Luton as an array of top musical talent comes to town.

Irish-born singer/songwriter Megan O’Neill performs at the venue on Friday Augist 3. Megan is regarded as one of the most exciting Americana artists on the UK - Irish scene. A long-time musician and song-writer, Megan has previously lived in Nashville but now resides between Ireland and London.

Graham Pike’s six-piece jazz band Your Bop Is In The Post play at the club on Saturday August 4, with new arrangements of tunes by Horace Silver, Herbie Hancock, Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Duke Jordan and many more.

Good-time blues is promised by Blues Business on Friday August 10, before the Alex Ridout Quintet perform on Saturday August 11. At 17, Alexandra was the winner of the BBC Young Musician Jazz Award 2016 and a runner up in the British Jazz Awards ‘Rising Star’ category and again in 2017.

Other highlights include Michael Messer’s Mitra, who bring their unique fusion of blues slide guitar, Hindustani classical slide guitar and tabla rhythms to the venue on Saturday August 18. And Tango Jazz Quartet from Argentina, who mix the melodic and rhythmic patterns of tango with the harmonies and improvisation of jazz, play on Saturday August 25.

Visit the-bear.club for details.