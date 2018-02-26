One top comic, four great characters in Luton

Comedian and actor Simon Day will be bringing his one-man show to Luton next week.

Simon Day In Character is a new show written and directed by Simon and features a quartet of Simon’s best loved characters who are brought together on the stage for the first time.

The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock makes his debut live stage appearance – a chance to see the aged prog rock star and humanitarian in full effect as he discusses rumours of his death and performs some live songs.

The Fast Show’s pub bore and star of 2003 witness protection comedy Grass, Billy Bleach, is resurrected and speaking for the first time since being charged with making 278 sexist comments over a three-month period in his local Weatherspoon’s.

Geoffrey Allerton, Yorkshire’s most under-rated poet, steps out of the Mallard Theatre and onto a stage near you to recite work from his latest poetry collection ‘Making Time’.

And one of Britain’s most dangerous men and longest serving prisoners Tony Beckton talks about his continuous struggle to adapt to life on the outside.

The show promises an insight into the minds of four very different characters, as they struggle to work out how they fit into today’s world.

Simon Day comes to Luton Library Theatre on Saturday March 10. Call 01582 878100.