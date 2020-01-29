Peppa Pig heads to Dunstable for her 'best day ever'

Families are invited to join Pegga Pig when she visits Dunstable next month.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever takes to the stage at the Grove Theatre on February 8 and 9 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

Peppa is excited to be going on a day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – in fact, she thinks it’s going to be her best day ever. What follows is a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles, there is something for everyone to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.

This new Peppa Pig live show is packed full of songs, games and laughter and promises to be the best day ever for Peppa Pig fans.

Tickets cost £17 or £15 for under-16s. A tickets for a family of four costs £60. A £1 transaction fee will be added per ticket.

Call 01582 602080 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.