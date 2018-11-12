Relive the classic sounds of the past on nights of nostalgia in Dunstable

One of the biggest and most popular ‘60s show touring the UK returns to Dunstable this month.

With a brand new production for 2018, the Sensational 60’s Experience presents a three-hour ‘60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

The show is proud of its feel-good nature and promises to transport audiences back to the 1960s, with six big names taking to the stage.

The show stars Mike Pender (pictured), the original voice of The Searchers, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me, A Little Lovin, plus many more.

The show comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Friday, November 23. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £29.

And the nostalgia continues on Saturday, November 24, when the Soul Legends show takes to the stage.

The production brings to life the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire and more.

Songs include Respect, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood and Midnight Hour.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £26.

Visit grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.