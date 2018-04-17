Servicemen inspire songs at Luton concert

Songs inspired by the real-life struggles of military veterans will take centre stage at a special concert at the Bear Club in Luton next month.

Following last year’s intimate sell-out concert at the venue, Mary Gauthier returns with violinist Michele Gazich to perform music featuring songs from the new album Rifles & Rosary Beads.

The heart-wrenching songs were written over four years at the Songwriting With Soldiers workshop, where Mary worked hand-in-hand with veterans to open up debate and awareness on an array of mental and physical health issues associated with being an ex-serviceman.

A Louisiana-native turned Nashville-resident, Mary Gauthier has had an extraordinary life. She was a teenage runaway who found her first shelter among addicts and drag queens, struggled with drug addiction and became a chef/owner of three restaurants in Boston before selling them in 2001 to become a full-time songwriter.

Mary’s songs have been praised by Bob Dylan and Tom Waits and recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Blake Shelton, Boy George, Tim McGraw and Candi Staton among others.

The show takes place on Friday, May 11. Doors open at 7pm and the music starts at 8.30pm.

Full price tickets cost £20. Visit http://www.the-bear.club to book or for more information.