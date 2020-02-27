Slam Dunk reveals stage splits ahead of festival’s return this summer

The organisers of the Slam Dunk festival have added more names to the bill as well as revealing the stage splits for this year’s festival.

It’s now less than three months until Slam Dunk returns to sites in Hatfield and Leeds.

Bedford rock titans Don Broco are set to make both festival and career history with their first festival headline performance on Slam Dunk’s new Rock Scene powered by Amazon Music stage.

The stage will also see sets by State Champs, Mayday Parade and We Are The In Crowd as well as new additions Stand Atlantic and Aussie rockers The Faim.

Slam Dunk is at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield Park, Hatfield, on Sunday, May 24.

Sum 41 will headline the Fireball Stage, playing before Canadian icons Billy Talent.

Joining them will be The Story So Far, Basement, Zebrahead Trash Boat and Dream State.

After their raucous debut last year, NOFX will return with the Punk In Drublic stage for the second year.

Californian punk kings Pennywise, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, Face To Face, The Vandals and Suicide Machines will all be playing the stage.

Slam Dunk’s Jägermeister stage will see a headline performance from Sheffield’s While She Sleeps who will be joined by Refused, Stray From The Path, Counterparts, Comeback Kid, Your Demise, Deez Nuts and Blood Youth.

British metalcore masters Bury Tomorrow are headlining the Impericon which will also see sets by We Came As Romans, Ice Nine Kills Dance Gavin Dance, The Death Of Me, Polaris and Fit For A King.

All will be joined by special guests Scarlxrd’s DJ and DJ Jacky P who will play out the night on the Impericon stage.

The Dickies stage will be headlined by The Wonder Years, joined by Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck ROAM, With Confidence, Bayside, I Am The Avalanche, Greyscale and Dollskin. Closing the party will be crunk-core wizards 3OH!3

The Key Club stage, paying homage to the Leeds club, will see Young Guns play their acclaimed album All Our Kings Are Dead with sets by A, Hands Like Houses, Movements, Normandie Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Free Throw Spunge, Popes Of Chillitown, Yours Truly, Days and Daze, Vukovi, Static Dress, Wargasm, Sleep On It and The Bottom Line.

General admission tickets to Slam Dunk are £75.90 (including booking fee).

VIP tickets to both Slam Dunk North and South are sold out.

For more information, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com.

Big Green Coach Company is the official travel partner for Slam Dunk Festival UK 2020 and are available via https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/