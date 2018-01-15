Smooth sounds from singer in Luton

Focus on Jazz kicks off 2018 aiming to pick up where they finished off 2017 – matching top UK vocalists with talented local musicians in Luton.

Its first event features an evening of soul music with the celebrated vocalist Hil St Soul in her first-ever performance at the Bear Club, Luton on Friday January 26.

Peter Honegan’s band – featuring Chris Morris on drums, David Elevique on keys, Wayne Powell on guitar and Peter himself on bass – are providing the backing to the well-established figure from the UK soul scene.

A singer of many styles, Hil is comfortable performing classic soul, smooth jazz, up-tempo funk and gospel.

Her versatility earned her the title of Best Newcomer from the UK’s Blues & Soul magazine. An accomplished and prolific songwriter, her material has been sung by the likes of Incognito and Maysa Leak.

Her Bear Club show will include specially adapted songs of a selection from Hil’s four highly acclaimed albums .

Support comes from will be Tyrone “Biblikal” Gordon, a 2017 “Britain’s Got Reggae” finalist who will deliver his unique blend and range of uplifting lyrics. Starpoint FM DJ Paul Goldsmith will once again play the best in soul and jazz, with the evening hosted by Lee Drummond.

Tickets cost £24.50 in advance. Visit tkt.to/HilStSoul to book.