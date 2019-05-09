Sounds great as the Cali-R resumes for summer with Luton show

Cali-R kicks off its summer events at Venue 360, Gypsy Lane, Luton, on Saturday, May 11, starting at 8pm.

The reunion group, which celebrates the music of the iconic California Ballroom, promises a night of top soul, funk, Motown and reggae, with promoter Sid Hudson playing the sounds.

Godfrey Gayle as Stevie Wonder

Tickets, price £10, are available from Big Stuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); Vinyl Revelations, Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); and via www.cali-r.com.

The music goes live in a big way on June 29 with Sid’s summer show, the Cali-R Festival, which starts at 4pm and goes on until 1am, in the Marquee at Dunstablians Rugby Club, Houghton Regis.

Throughout the day, the festival will feature acts including Boogie Wonderband, the top disco outfit, as well as Leonora Soul plus Cobe Singer and Godfrey Gayle, as Stevie Wonder, with Sid playing sounds between the acts.

In addition, there will be two DJ rooms operating in the clubhouse with the Dunstable Soul Family, featuring Colin Watts, Jellybean and Mick McGrath, and All Things Soulful.

There’s no need to starve during the day -- the rugby club are running a barbecue and other food will be available.

Tickets for the event are £18, available from Big Stuff, Vinyl Revelations and the website, as well as the rugby club (01582 866555).