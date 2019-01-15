Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable for the rest of the month

From a remarkable real-life comedy to a Green Day-inspired musical, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Glorious, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, January 18 to 26

Dunstable Rep presents this comedy about possibly the worst singer in the world. In 1940’s New York, the performer who everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. But this joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics, instead being surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

Details: littletheatre.org.uk/book.php

2 PANTOMIME

Alice in Wonderland, Luton Library Theatre, January 19 to 27

Griffin Players’ panto follows Alice and Nora Knowitall, her over-the-top hilarious nanny, as they dive into the rabbit hole and deal with the villainous Joker as he plans to take over Wonderland.

Details: griffinplayers.co.uk

3 THEATRE

American Idiot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 17 to 19

Following two critically acclaimed West End runs and a sell-out UK tour, Green Day’s explosive rock musical American Idiot returns to mark the show’s 10th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy Award winning original album. American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 25

Direct from its success at London’s Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, a sold-out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29

A chance wrong number gives three cleaning ladies a great idea: Why not run a sex chat line? After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

This heart-warming, feel-good comedy stars Crissy Rock (Benidorm, I’m a Celebrity), Leah Bell, Dolores Porretta and Andrew Green.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Sweet Caroline, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30

The tribute to Neil Diamond features Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes. Spanning all genres from the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer, celebrate the music that has endured through six decades.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Some Guys Have All the Luck - The Rod Stewart Story, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 16

Join Paul Metcalfe as he captures the excitement of Rod Stewart live.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

8 MUSIC

The Rolling Stones Story, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 17

Expect a high-energy concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band with a set featuring Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Not Fade Away, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up and more.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

9THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel - an international phenomenon selling over 20 million copies worldwide - and starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com

10 EXHIBITION

British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, January 21 to March 17

The highly acclaimed and exceptional wildlife photography exhibition promises to captivate visitors with its striking and beautiful imagery. The awards recognise the talents of photographers practising in Britain, while highlighting the great wealth of Britain’s natural history.

Details: lutonculture.com