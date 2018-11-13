Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From pounding drums to squeaky-clean showmanship, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: Tribe, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 14

It’s a new show of skill, stamina and red-hot rhythms to stir the soul, with sharp synchronisation, mysterious choreography and sumptuous soundscapes, all wrapped up in a display of high-energy and powerful rhythms on huge taiko drums.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 DANCE

One, Luton Library Theatre, November 15

A Kathak dance piece by one of the UK’s most prominent and radical Kathak artists. Inspired by the global refugee issue, Amina Khayyam returns to the fundamental principle of Indian philosophy and classical arts of the cyclic phenomenon, where there is no beginning nor an end, to propose that we are all but refugees of time undermining how we become territorial of our habitat.

Details: lutonculture.com



3 MUSIC

Think Floyd, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 16

The band are renowned for their celebration of the music of one of the world’s greatest bands. The show will feature the whole range of classic Pink Floyd from Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here to The Wall, Animals and more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 15

The hunks return for another show promising to get the ladies all a-flutter.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

80s Mania, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 17

Prepare for 35 smash hits performed live, with tributes to Duran Duran, The Human League, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham! and more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



6 COMEDY MAGIC

Tom Elliott, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 18

The dynamic comedian and magician’s squeaky-clean show is packed full of laughter, tricks and audience participation, where he also shares his personal story of finding joy and faith.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



7 FAMILY THEATRE

The Enormous Turnip, Luton Library Theatre, November 17

Unswerving energy, eccentric puppetry and live music abound in a re-potted version of this world-famous and much loved children’s story. Mr and Mrs Chickweed are an avid gardening couple who can’t resist planting one last seed before they retire. They play music to their vegetables on the accordion and banjo, and often can’t resist a song or a night-time garden tango. But as the enormous turnip grows, it threatens disaster...

Details: lutonculture.com



8 MUSIC

Monte Piano Trio, Bear Club, Luton, November 19

Luton Music Club welcomes back the Monte Piano Trio, who were founded in 2008 and have since played in venues and festivals across Europe and also in the USA, Turkey and Brazil. They have broadcast on radio and TV and they also provided the soundtrack for the 2015 documentary film Maestro, which explores the life of musicians. They will play Haydn’s Trio in E flat, Schönberg’s Verklärte Nacht and Chausson’s Trio in G minor Op.3.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



9 FAMILY THEATRE

Full of Beans, Luton Central Library, November 17

Bedfordshire-based Full House Theatre presents a fairytale adventure with a difference – all about how Jack’s beans got their magic. The show is a taster of what’s to come in Luton Library Theatre’s festive family show, Jack and The Beanstalk

Details: lutonculture.com



10 MUSIC

Mark Cherrie Quartet, Bear Club, Luton, November 16

A jazz quartet like no other – this one is fronted by Mark Cherrie, a steel pan player who is one of the few players in the world playing this instrument in a jazz context. Formed in 2016, the quartet came together on a studio date. Comprising John Donaldson, Eric Ford and Mick Hutton, the band is not at all tropical but firmly in the jazz tradition. In this context, Mark proves himself to be a fluid improviser, frequently trading with the other musicians. Mark’s father, Ralph Cherrie, was one of the Russ Henderson Trio, who in 1964 took to the streets of Notting Hill with his steel pan around his neck and has been credited with effectively giving birth to the Notting Hill Carnival.

Details: the-bear.club/november-3/