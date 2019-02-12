Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From an Irish music favourite to a night of stargazing, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Nathan Carter, Grove Theatre, February 14

Nathan Carter is one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene and is fast becoming a big name all over the UK. Nathan performs an array of original songs and covers which show his vocal ability. Expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley as well.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 15

The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound with flair and authenticity. Featuring all the classics including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes and many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 DANCE

Gaelforce Irish Dance Show, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 16

The celebration of Irish dance, music and song has tapped its way into the hearts of millions of audience members worldwide since its inception in 1999.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Devil’s Violin: Stolen, Luton Library Theatre, February 13

Be transported to the land of no return by this enchanting performance, with storytelling from Daniel Morden served by the hypnotic string accompaniment of Sarah Moody and Oliver Wilson-Dickson. Embark on an epic journey through a dream-like land to encounter a king turned to stone, an old woman living in the claw of a giant cockerel and a glass man filled with wasps.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Four Go Wild in Wellies, Luton Library Theatre, February 20

This new show is a playful look at how friendships are built, broken and mended. It explores the joy of inventiveness and curiosity and how play emerges from children’s interaction with each other and with the world around them.

Details: lutonculture.com



6 FAMILY

Stargazing at Dunstable Downs, until February 15

There’s star-filled fun for all the family at Dunstable Downs this week. Dark Sky Wales is returning with its pop-up Planetarium and Space Show, while a stargazing evening is being held on Wednesday, along with a special Valentine’s stargazing night on Thursday. Visitor experience manager Stacey Catchpole said: “The Downs is a perfect place to take a journey into space – sometimes it feels like we are already halfway there!” There will be many other fun activities going on, too.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk



7 MUSIC

Piano 4 Hands, Bear Club, Luton, February 18

The Music on Mondays season run by Luton Music continues with the return of Waka Hasegawa and Joseph Tong, who perform as a duo under the name Piano 4 Hands. Prize winners at the 2003 Tokyo International Piano Duo Competition, they have since performed at major concert venues in the UK and abroad and have appeared on BBC Radio 3 in addition to recording on the Quartz label. The programme offers a variety of pieces featuring works by Mozart, Clara Schumann, Debussy and Prokofiev in addition to the contemporary names David Matthews and Daniel Kidane. Kidane’s piece Jungle has been particularly recommended to Luton Music by BBC presenter (and president of Luton Music Club) Petroc Trelawny.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



8 THEATRE

Magnificent Music Hall, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 17

Enjoy an afternoon of rich entertainment with song, dance, magic and laughter.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 PHOTOGRAPHY

British Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, until March 17

Expect to be captivated by the striking imagery on show.

Details: lutonculture.com



10 COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi, Bear Club, Luton, February 13

Shappi has made countless appearances on the biggest UK shows, including Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You.

Also on the bill for the Happy Shark Comedy night are Adam Hess, possibly the most prolific joke writer on the circuit, while Jarlath Regan is MC for the night.

Details: www.the-bear.club