Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From top comedy to expert diet advice, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Russell Kane: The Fast & The Curious, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 7

Packing more energy than a battery factory, Russell’s laugh engine will motor through love, family and life – with the aim of proving that the fast and the curious among us see more stuff and get more done. The multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man and Smart Phone and as the host of three series of BBC Three’s Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, BBC Three’s Unzipped, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Now.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Let Me Entertain You: The Robbie Williams Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 8

Playing the part of Robbie Williams, JK has been recognised as one of the foremost tributes to the star. He has toured 22 countries playing to audiences of more than three million in 15 years and has appeared on more than 30 TV shows throughout the world. The show will transport the audience to the singer’s show at Knebworth, to the Royal Albert Hall swing show and back to the Heavy Entertainment show Robbie toured in 2017.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Tinder - The Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 12

Meet Shaz, Maz and Kaz – or Sharon, Marion and Karen Anne. Best pals since they met on the first day of school, and 30 years later they’re still thick as thieves, having the time of their lives every time they get together. Kaz is finally getting married to Tony, which means Shaz and Maz need dates for the wedding – proper dates, not hook-ups. Crammed with songs like Someone Like You, Shout Out to My Ex, and Single Ladies, Tinder promises to be a girls’ night out to remember.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Dr Michael Mosley – True Fast Health, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 6

Dr Michael Mosley has changed tens of thousands of lives with his award-winning programmes and international bestselling books. In this informative and entertaining live show, the man behind the 5:2 Diet will explode common health myths and offer fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 CABARET

A Night at the Cabaret, Toddington Village Hall, March 8 and Eaton Bray Village Hall, March 9 and 10

Dunstable Musical Theatre Company presents these fun-filled evenings of songs from the musicals, dance and a few surprises. There will also be guest appearances by the performing arts company Vita Artes.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/dunstablemtc



6 MUSIC

Arrival: The Hits of ABBA, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 9

The winning formula of fantastic hits, harmonies, authentic costumes and first class vocals and musicians recreates the true feel and thrill of a live ABBA show.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Yuri Paterson-Olenich, Bear Club, Luton, March 11

The next recital in Luton Music Club’s series of Music on Mondays will be given by pianist Yuri Paterson-Olenich whose performances include solo appearances, work with orchestras and participating in music festivals across Britain, Europe and the former USSR. Yuri is keen to promote work by contemporary composers, and will play music by Enrique Granados, Basil Richmond, William Sterndale Bennett and Nikolai Medtner.

Details: lutonmusic.org.uk



8 DANCE

Women Wise, Luton Library Theatre, March 7

Join Untold Dance Theatre, an intergenerational female dance company, on a journey that any woman is sure to recognise.

Details: lutonculture.co.uk



9 FAMILY THEATRE

The Giant Jam Sandwich, Luton Library Theatre, March 10

Join the villagers of Itching Down in their giant sandwich-making plan to defeat an invasion of wasps and help save the day.

Details: lutonculture.com



10 MUSIC

The Untouchables, Bear Club, Luton, March 8

With a string bass, a vintage drum kit, a cranked guitar through a hot valve amp and a wailing harp, this band turns any venue into a rockin’ juke joint.

Details: the-bear.club