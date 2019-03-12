Ten of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From pop favourites to Irish charm, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Girl Power: The Spice Girls Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 14

With nine number one singles, 80 million record sales worldwide, two worldwide concert tours, plus movies and musicals to their name, the Spice Girls were the biggest girl band of all time. Girl Power – The Spice Girls Experience includes impressive costumes, exciting signature choreography and most importantly a vocal repertoire that gives this spectacular re-creation concert an attitude-injected punch.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2MUSIC

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 15

Direct from the West End, the show brings to life the music of Ireland’s favourite sons, telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 20

Talking about his West Ham and England career plus his life in general, Sir Geoff has some great stories to tell. All told with humour and humility, this is the only man in football’s long and illustrious history to have scored a hat trick in a World Cup Final. He tells the inside story of this greatest ever achievement.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY

St Patrick’s Festival, various venues around Luton, until March 17

An array of festivities is planned to mark the big day. On Wednesday, March 13, current and former pupils, teachers and their families of Cardinal Newman School will be performing at a 50th anniversary concert in Luton Library Theatre. The Library Theatre is also the venue on Saturday of two showings of the comedy drama Turning Mammy from Cliffoney Dramatic Society in County Sligo, the drama group which was so popular at last year’s festival. Sunday is the big parade and music day with lots of entertainment – and it’s all free.

Details: lutonirishforum.org

5 THEATRE

Miss Julie, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, March 15 to 23

A masterpiece of 19th-century theatre takes to the stage in Dunstable this week, courtesy of Dunstable Rep. Miss Julie was written by August Strindberg in 1888. Shocking in subject matter, revolutionary in technique, it was fiercely attacked on publication for immorality. But Miss Julie has become one of Strindberg’s most popular and frequently performed plays, dealing with a conflict between sexual passion and social position.

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



6 MUSIC

Danni Nicholls, Bear Club, Luton, March 16

The acclaimed Bedfordshire singer-songwriter is heading on a nationwide tour this month – with Luton the first stop. Expect classy Americana with a personal touch.

Details: the-bear.club



7 MUSIC

Adrian Cox: Profoundly Blue, Bear Club, Luton, March 15

The highly acclaimed group celebrate the traditional hot jazz music of Louisiana-born clarinettist Edmond Hall.

Details: the-bear.club



8 FAMILY

St Patrick’s celebrations, Stopsley Working Men’s Club, March 16

Acts including Seamus Moore , Norman Borland, Just William and Owen Mac will be coming over from Ireland for the celebration.

Details: sunshineradiouk.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Piatti Quartet, St Augustine’s Church, Icknield Way, Luton, March 18

The penultimate concert in Luton Music’s current season sees the return of the renowned Piatti Quartet, who will perform an intriguing new piece by Jacques Cohen, From Behind Glass. Also to be heard are Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls and Mendelssohn’s final string quartet, No. 6 in F minor Op.80, a major work he composed after the sudden death of his beloved sister Fanny.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk



10 THEATRE

The Bodyguard, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 23

The international award-winning hit musical based on the blockbuster film is back with Alexandra Burke as Rachel Marron.

Details: atgtickets.com