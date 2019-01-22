Ten of the best things to do in Luton and Dunstable for the rest of January

From cheeky panto fun to striking drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Glorious, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, until January 26

Dunstable Rep presents this comedy about possibly the worst singer in the world. In 1940’s New York, the performer everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. But this joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics, instead being surrounded by a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

2 PANTOMIME

Alice in Wonderland, Luton Library Theatre, until January 27

Griffin Players’ panto follows Alice and Nora Knowitall, her over-the-top hilarious nanny, as they dive into the rabbit hole and deal with the villainous Joker as he plans to take over Wonderland.

3 ADULT PANTOMIME

Alice’s Wonderbra (The Director’s Cup), Luton Library Theatre January 24 to February 2

The Griffin Players continue their tradition of a risqué panto for adults only with this effort. Join Alice as she meets a host of familiar but strange characters.

4 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 24

Barnstormers Comedy MC Dan Evans will be on hand to preside over the proceedings, which feature skilled raconteur Jason Patterson, hugely likeable Kiwi comedian and magician Javier Jarquin and the wonderfully amiable grouch Pierre Hollins.

5 MUSIC

Simon Callaghan, Bear Club, Luton, January 28

Luton Music Club’s season returns with a performance by internationally acclaimed pianist Simon Callaghan. Appearing with Simon are viola player Rosalind Ventris and cellist Karel Bredenhorst. The two major works to be played are arrangements of Harold in Italy by Hector Berlioz and Don Quixote by Richard Strauss.

6 MUSIC

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 25

Direct from its success at London’s Lyric Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, a sold-out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back. Using huge projection of photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

7 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29

A chance wrong number gives three cleaning ladies a great idea: Why not run a sex chat line? After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

This heart-warming comedy stars Crissy Rock (Benidorm, I’m a Celebrity).

8 EXHIBITION

British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, until March 17

The highly acclaimed wildlife photography exhibition promises to captivate visitors with its striking and beautiful imagery.

9 MUSIC

Sweet Caroline, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30

Celebrate the music that has endured through six decades with one of the best Neil Diamond tribute acts around.

10 THEATRE SCREENING

I’m Not Running, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 31

I’m Not Running is an explosive new play by David Hare, premiering at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision. The play explores what is involved in sacrificing your private life and your peace of mind for something more than a single issue – and audiences will discover whether she dares to do so. Hare was recently described by The Washington Post as “the premiere political dramatist writing in English”.

