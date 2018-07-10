The Tempest heads to Woburn Abbey

One of Shakespare's best known plays The Tempest will be performed at Woburn Abbey next week.

People can bring their family, friends and a picnic to enjoy this production by the Lord Chamberlains Men, an all-male cast perform a fast-paced production of the play.

Twelve years ago, Prospero, Duke of Milan, usurped and exiled by his brother washes up on a distant and mystical island with his baby daughter, Miranda. A place where his magical powers reign supreme and the only inhabitants of the island, the sprite Ariel and brutish Caliban, answer his every command. In this strange new kingdom, he is left to brood.

This play of soaring poetry, high comedy and tender love, Shakespeare’s late, great gem, examines the power of true love, our capacity for vengeance and what it takes to forgive.

Peter Stickney, artistic director, says, “With some of Shakespeare’s most memorable speeches and packed with famous characters – from the elemental and ethereal Caliban and Ariel to the comic clowns Trinculo and Stephano and the enchanting force that unites them all, Prospero – The Tempest is a spectacular play and will make fantastic viewing for a summer’s evening.

"A truly theatrical play like this, set outdoors and in our trademark style bursting with song and magic makes for an evening not to be missed!”

It can be seen on Wednesday July 18. Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £15. Visit www.woburnabbey.co.uk/events to book tickets.